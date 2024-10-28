RNC Chair to Newsmax: Madison Square Garden Rally: Voters Want Change

Former President Donald Trump's maximum capacity rally at Madison Square Garden showed that voters are ready for a change, Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Monday.

"That was a rally for America," Whatley told host Sharla McBride in studio with "Wake Up America." "And really, truly, it is Donald Trump talking to America.

"But obviously this is home. This is where he grew up. And it meant a lot to him to be able to be here and to be able to have that rally there and really, truly to see the turnout.

"I think it really, truly shows you that this country is ready for a change. I think that the city is ready for a change. You know, people want America to succeed. They want America to be strong.

"And right now, Donald Trump is the only candidate who's even talking about how to make America great again, that he's going to restore our southern border, he's going to rebuild our economy, he's going to make sure that we're strong enough to protect our interests here and abroad for all of us."

During the rally, the Democratic National Committee saw to it that a message saying, "Trump Praised Hitler" was projected on the outside of the arena.

"It's pretty weak," Whatley said of the DNC display. "I mean, and if that's your closing argument, given where we are in the country: 80% of American voters feel that we are on the wrong track right now. And Kamala Harris has said she's going to double down on every one of the failed policies of her administration over the course of the last four years, so obviously they need to do something."

The RNC chair said Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, will spend the next eight days "going to be out there talking directly to the American voters, and they're talking about the issues that they care about."

He hammered home the problems with immigration.

"We're going to talk a lot about the immigration invasion that we've seen across that southern border and how Donald Trump is going to seal that border on day one — and end the scourge of fentanyl and migrant crime," Whatley told McBride. "We're going to talk about what's happening in the Middle East right now: The fact that Iran is sending ballistic missiles into Israel, the fact that Russia invaded Ukraine, the fact that China's saber-rattling and America is weak.

"And when America is weak, the world is a more dangerous place."

After explaining the importance of Republicans voting early, Whatley added he has been encouraged by what he has seen so far, including in races for the U.S. House and Senate.

"We feel very, very good. You know, if Donald Trump wins on Nov. 5, then we're going to have a great night up and down the board. And we know that," he said. "And Donald Trump is in a great position, so are our other candidates.

"We're going to win Montana. We're going to win West Virginia. We're in a very, very good position right now.

"We've seen polling leads in Pennsylvania and Ohio and Michigan and Wisconsin in the Senate and across the board in the House. And we've got some really important races here in New York, in California that are going to be majority makers for us. So we're spending a lot of time working there."

