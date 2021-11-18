Ted Nugent to Newsmax: Rittenhouse Case Shows US 'Cultural Abandonment'

The fact that the case against Kyle Rittenhouse was even brought to trial shows that the United States has forgotten its culture, rock musician and Second Amendment advocate Ted Nugent told Newsmax.

''That this court case even exists is a manifestation of cultural abandonment in America,'' Nugent said Thursday on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

A jury is deliberating the charges against Rittenhouse, who was 17 in 2020 when he fired an AR-15 at three men in a confrontation at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two and wounding one. Rittenhouse is white, as were the three men he shot.

Rittenhouse has claimed self-defense, saying the men attacked him, and that he and others were there to protect property from looting and vandalism, which had occurred at other such protests that summer.

Nugent said court testimony showed Rittenhouse clearly within his rights.

''This guy, this young 17-year-old kid, was exactly what the Founding Fathers wanted all Americans to be — to stand up [for] good over evil,'' Nugent told host Eric Bolling. ''Kyle Rittenhouse, I'm sending him a lifetime supply of good ammo.''

Never in the country's history has it been more important to keep and bear arms, Nugent said.

''And that's all that Kyle Rittenhouse was doing,'' he said.

Nugent said he spent the recent anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps with a 96-year-old Marine veteran who joined as a teenager.

''Well, if you can become a Marine as a teenager and go to Iwo Jima to stop evil, then certainly you have the right to keep and bear arms to protect yourself,'' he said. ''And I'd just like to salute Kyle Rittenhouse, what a tactically trained young man. … God bless Kyle Rittenhouse. Great, great American.''

