Joe Rogan Compares Media Narrative of Rittenhouse Trial to 'Left-Wing Cult'

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan on Thursday blasted media coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, now in its third day of jury deliberations, describing it as a "left-wing cult."

Joining the web show "Timcast IRL," Rogan, who helms "The Joe Rogan Experience," jumped into the conversation about the trial coverage with host Tim Pool and guests Infowars radio commentator Alex Jones, YouTube pundit Blair White, and Drew Hernandez, who testified at Rittenhouse’s trial.

"This propaganda is so dangerous not because they’re just telling lies, but they’re attempting to control the narrative which is an attempt to control your mind," asserted Hernandez, who was a witness for the defense, and says he was in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to document the civil unrest. "Why don’t people take issue with this, that people are trying to control your mind?"

White responded that "it’s so sad because ... I know a lot of progressives and not one of them knows that one of the victims of Kyle was a pedophile."

Jumping into the ensuing debate over her comment, Rogan declared, "Bro, this is cult s**t. We’re in a cult."

"Speak to us leader," Rogan mocked, as guests laughed. "How does the Kool-Aid taste?"

"This information is not based on reality, this is a left-wing cult," Rogan continued.

"They’re pumping stuff out and then they’re confirming this belief. They’re all getting together, they’re ignoring contrary evidence. They’re ignoring any narrative that challenges their belief about what happened, and they’re not looking at it realistically. They’re only looking at it like you are in a f***ing cult."