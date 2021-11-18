Rep. Gaetz to Newsmax: May Offer Kyle Rittenhouse an Internship

If Kyle Rittenhouse needs a job after his trial ends, Rep. Matt Gaetz tells Newsmax he may have an opportunity for him to become a congressional intern.

"Thank you for your advocacy for Kyle Rittenhouse," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's Grant Stinchfield Wednesday night. "He is not guilty. He deserves a not guilty verdict, and I sure hope he gets it because you know what? Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern. We may reach out to him and see if he’d be interested in helping the country in additional ways."

The jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is resuming its deliberations Thursday concerning Rittenhouse, who is on trial for shooting three people, killing two of them, in August 2020 during protests in Kenosha that arose after a police shooting of an unarmed Black man.

Rittenhouse and his attorneys say he acted in self-defense when he shot the three men, using an AR-style rifle he brought with him to the protests.

Gaetz may have some competition for Rittenhouse's services, though, after Stinchfield told him that "Maybe we’ll have to fight for him. I want him here at Newsmax. Maybe he can be a Stinchfield intern too.”

"You guys pay way better at Newsmax," Gaetz replied. "But there’s nothing like the Hill."

Gaetz reiterated his opinion that Rittenhouse would be a "great Congressional intern" by tweeting a clip from the interview to his 1.4 million followers.

The congressman also spoke out about the 41-month sentence ordered against "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley in connection with the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol.

He said the sentence was the result of "hypocrisy and double standards" considering protesters in last summer's Black Lives Matter marches "burned our cities, brought bloodshed to our neighborhoods [and] threatened our fellow Americans."

"The notion that he's got to be in prison for three-and-a-half years to settle some sort of political score defies justice," Gaetz said. "The American people deserve a Department of Justice that is the least political agency in Washington."

