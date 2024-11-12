Rep.-elect Moore to Newsmax: Johnson Should Remain Speaker

GOP Rep.-elect Riley Moore, fresh off his dominating victory in West Virginia, told Newsmax on Tuesday that he supports Mike Johnson, R-La., to remain Speaker of the House.

In fact, Moore said House Republicans need to elect leadership as soon as possible, given the urgency of the first 100 days.

"I do believe Mike Johnson should maintain his speakership role. And I think we need to go ahead and elect our leadership in the House as quickly as possible. Because listen, this first 100 days is going to be the most critical 100 days in this nation's history, in the most immediate manner possible," Moore said on "National Report." "I mean, we have to get this country back. We gotta get it back under control. Our borders, our economy, inflation, all of it. We have got to get to work and start pushing forward President [Donald] Trump's agendas."

Moore, who cruised to victory in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District with 71% of the vote last week, said voters have made it clear what they want Republicans to do.

"The American people have given us a mandate and that mandate is to fix this country and save our nation, and we must do that," he said.

