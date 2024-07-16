JD Vance to Newsmax: Senate Dems Privately Admit Trump 'Very Easy to Work With'

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, has been hailed as having a good relationship with his new boss Donald Trump, but he shared some insight into what Senate Democrats privately think of the GOP nominee.

Senate Democrats will not admit it publicly, but Vance says they privately have wholly different views on Trump.

"I've worked with a number of colleagues, Republicans and Democrats, to get things done; it's one of the things people really underappreciate, I think, about President Trump's approach to leadership," Vance told Newsmax's special coverage of Tuesday night on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"Obviously, you have some fringe elements of the left who hate his guts, but actually, a lot of my Democratic colleagues will admit in private he was very easy to work with because he could make deals for the American people."

Vance says he received two calls Monday on becoming Trump's running mate: One he answered (Trump's) and one let go to voicemail (Vice President Kamala Harris).

"So President Trump offers me this job, OK, and my phone starts blowing up, and I get a call," Vance told Rob Schmitt and Greta Van Susteren live on set at the GOP convention. "It was from actually an unknown number, and it was apparently Vice President Kamala Harris."

Vance joked he failed to pick up a call from the sitting vice president, but he did return the call Tuesday.

"We talked today, actually, she was very gracious, very cordial, and I appreciated the call," Vance said. "Obviously, we're going to do everything that we can to persuade the American people to vote for President Trump-Vice President Vance ticket, but I appreciate the call."

With big moments before him, the 39-year-old Vance admitted he did not even save the Harris' voicemail.

"I did not," he said. "I should have saved it."

