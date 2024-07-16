Vance: Dems 'Trying to Throw Their Nominee Under the Bus'

In mere hours this weekend President Joe Biden went from having to talk Democrats into not abandoning him to having to explain his administration's security failure to protect his political opponent from a would-be assassin.

But now the contrast between Democrats in "disarray" and a Republican Party "really united" could not be more stark and driving more "momentum" for the Trump-Vance ticket, J.D. Vance told Newsmax in a live on-set interview at Night 2 of the GOP convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.

"President Trump's, I think, roundhouse kick in the first debate is part of the reason why you have Democrats in total disarray right now," Vance said. "It is really the contrast between Republicans and Democrats.

"Democrats are actively trying to throw their nominee under the bus. This party out here is really united behind President Trump. It's a really good feeling.

"And I think that that momentum is something you can almost reach out and touch. It's so, so powerful. It's so cool."

Vance noted Saturday's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, nominating an Ohio running mate, and holding the GOP convention in the key battleground state of Wisconsin in Milwaukee show just how important the rust belt is for Trump to break the proverbial Democrats' Blue Wall – even if the White House is crumbling because Democrats' tepid support for their 81-year-old candidate.

"Absolutely, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin – obviously, we're here in Milwaukee – are a major, major focus of President Trump's campaign," Vance told Schmitt and Van Susteren. "And look, it's very simple: Why does Joe Biden want to buy oil from Iran and from Vladimir Putin instead of from Pennsylvania energy workers?

"Why does he want to further weaken the American manufacturing economy that allows us to project power overseas? Why does he constantly pursue the interests of foreign despots over the interests of the American citizen and the American worker?

"That is a case that I think works all over the country. I really think it's an argument that works in Pennsylvania and Michigan, because they have felt the neglect of the consensus in Washington that leaves American workers behind.

"President Trump's going to change that."

A mutual friend with Trump, Elon Musk sees that, too, Vance added.

"Elon and I know each other a little bit, but Elon is actually a great example of an American entrepreneur who's built a company, but also a company that's employed a lot of good American workers," Vance said, when asked if Musk was a voice pulling for him to be the running mate. "If you think about, you know, Elon Musk is in some ways a throwback to an older generation of American entrepreneur. He builds real things, he builds cars, he builds rockets.

"And that's, I think, the kind of economy that President Trump wants to create."

