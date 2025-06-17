Sen. Scott to Newsmax: World Is Safer With Iran Nuclear Program Halted

On Newsmax Tuesday, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., praised President Donald Trump and Israel for their efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, saying the global community is "happy" to see Iran's nuclear program dismantled amid escalating regional conflict.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Scott said the recent strikes by Israel against Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure were not only justified but welcomed around the world, hopefully leading to capitulation.

"Well, that would be a great result here," Scott said, responding to reports that Trump's strategy is trying to settle the conflict quickly. "One, I want to thank President Trump. He has stood with our ally, Israel. He's probably the most pro-Israel president in our history."

Scott praised Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their leadership during the growing conflict. He said Israel's military actions — including reported strikes that killed Iran's new military commander, Ali Shadmani — were necessary.

"I want to thank Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli military, what they have done to, you know, just demolish the military in Iran, take out these scientists, do the dirty work that the world is happy they're doing," Scott said. "The people all over the world — they're happy if Iran never gets a nuclear weapon."

Scott argued that a nuclear-armed Iran would pose a serious threat not only to Israel but to the United States and global stability.

"What they know is Iran will use the nuclear weapon," Scott said. "They'll use it to take out Israel. They'll use it to harm America. So, I'm very appreciative of what Israel is doing. I'm very appreciative that we have a president that's standing with Israel."

On Tuesday, Israeli forces intensified their attacks on Iranian targets, having previously claimed the lives of top Iranian officials. Iranian state media reported that at least 224 people had died since Israel began bombing on Friday, while Iranian retaliatory strikes have killed at least 24 people in Israel.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials say that the Pentagon is expediting the deployment of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and other warships to the region. Amid this backdrop, the Trump administration is reportedly discussing potential U.S. military strikes on Iran, according to Axios.

Scott said Trump is not interested in war but emphasized that military pressure may be necessary to force Iran to negotiate and halt its nuclear ambitions.

"I agree with the president. They need to come to the table — for the benefit of the people of Iran and actually for the safety of the world and for America," Scott said.

"Well, Israel is doing a great job," he said. "And here's the bottom line: The president knows Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. The president knows that Iran has been enriching uranium to have a nuclear weapon. The president knows that the United States is at risk. Our safety is at risk, along with our great ally, Israel."

"He's doing the right thing to try to bring this to a conclusion where Iran does not have the ability to have a nuclear weapon," Scott said.

