Report: Iran Preps for Retaliatory Strikes on US Bases

Iran is preparing missiles and military equipment for strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East should the U.S. join Israel's war against the Islamic republic, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing American officials who have reviewed intelligence reports.

The U.S. has sent about three dozen refueling aircraft to Europe that could be used to assist fighter jets protecting American bases or that would be used to extend the range of bombers involved in any possible strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Fears of the war escalating are growing among American officials as Israel's campaign against Iran's nuclear and military facilities entered its fifth day. If the U.S. joins the Israeli campaign and strikes Fordo, a key Iranian nuclear facility, it could provoke Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen to resume striking ships in the Red Sea, the officials said. They added that Iranian-backed terrorists in Iraq and Syria would probably try to attack U.S. bases there.

Other officials said an attack could force Iran to mine the Strait of Hormuz to pin American warships in the Persian Gulf.

Newsmax reached out to the White House for comment.

The U.S. has helped Israel intercept Iranian missiles but has made clear Israel is acting alone in attacking Iran. Stopping short of saying there is full U.S. involvement in Israel's claim to air superiority over Tehran, President Donald Trump said earlier Tuesday U.S.-made military equipment was used to secure it.

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn't compare to American-made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff.'

"Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA."

McCoy Pitt, the State Department's senior bureau official for the Bureau of International Organization Affairs, warned that the U.S. would not get involved unless it was attacked by Iran or a proxy of the terrorist regime.

"Let me be crystal clear: No government, proxy, or independent actor should target American citizens, American bases, or other American infrastructure in the region," Pitt said Friday at a U.N. Security Council emergency meeting following Israel's initial attack on Iran.

"The consequences for Iran would be dire."

Commanders put American troops on high alert at military bases throughout the region, including in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, the Times reported. The U.S. has more than 40,000 troops deployed in the Middle East.

Two Iranian officials acknowledged the country would attack U.S. bases in the Middle East, starting with those in Iraq, if the U.S. joined Israel's war. Iran would also target any U.S. bases that are in Arab countries and take part in an attack, the two officials said.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his European counterparts in phone conversations that if the war spread, the blame would be on Israel and its main supporters, the Times reported, citing a summary of the calls provided by Iran's foreign ministry.

U.S. officials said Iran would not need much preparation to attack American bases in the region. The Iranian military has missile bases within easy striking range of Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.