Rick Scott to Newsmax: International Criminal Court Is Embarrassment

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. told Newsmax on Tuesday the International Criminal Court is an embarrassment.

Scott appeared on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" after the ICC announced it was seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as for Hamas terrorist leaders.

"All they are doing is embarrassing themselves and inflaming the world," Scott said. "To say the leaders of Israel defending their freedom are equivalent of Hamas which uses children as shields — there's no moral equivalent here."

The Florida senator noted that Hamas killed 1,200 people because they were Jews, beheading babies, raping women, burning people alive, and taking others hostage.

"There's a moral equivalent here?" Scott said. "It's just an embarrassment. We need to make sure we never give them any support, and we need to sanction everybody involved in the ICC. This is despicable."

Scott also ripped the United Nations for offering condolences and a moment of silence after Iran President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash.

"The U.N. is completely an embarrassment," Scott said. "I don't understand why we continue to be involved in organization that clearly hates our ally Israel, nothing to stop antisemitism, done nothing to get the hostages out, does nothing to hold Hamas accountable and does nothing to hold Iran accountable."

The U.N. has been taken control by the most radical lunatics in the world, Scott said. Scott said he supported Israel's decision to invade Rafah.

"Israel's fight is are they going to survive as a country," Scott said. "If they don't destroy Hamas, Hamas will rebuild, and the same thing will happen two to five years down the road. They have to go kill them. Where is Hamas? It's in Rafah."

