Sen. Rick Scott: Biden Turned Back on 'Hardworking Americans'

By    |   Tuesday, 14 May 2024 10:59 AM EDT

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., blasted the latest inflation figures and charged President Joe Biden "doesn't care about hardworking Americans."

The latest U.S. producer price index report showed an increase more than expected in April amid strong gains in the costs of services and goods, indicating that inflation remained elevated early in the second quarter, according to Reuters.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.5% last month after falling by a downwardly revised 0.1% in March, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.3% after a previously reported 0.2% rise in March. In the 12 months through April, the PPI increased 2.2% after climbing 1.8% in March.

"Today's PPI inflation report is further proof that President Joe Biden doesn't care about hardworking Americans," Scott said in a statement. "Look at where our country is today: PPI inflation is up 19.4% since Biden took office, more Americans are working multiple jobs to make ends meet, businesses are closing and the American Dream is being traded in for more reckless spending in Washington.

"That's the future Biden wants for America. With Biden at the helm, Democrats have made it clear that they want more government, more spending, more debt, higher taxes and they don't care one bit if that means less freedom and opportunity for you.

"I grew up in public housing and my mom raised me to believe that I was the luckiest kid in the world because I got to grow up here where anything is possible if you work hard enough.

"We have to protect that dream for our kids. I won't stop fighting against Democrats' tax-and-spend agenda and to protect our American Dream before it is destroyed."

Scott said the PPI report showed price increases over the year in April including eggs up 21.7% and pork up 18.3%.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 14 May 2024 10:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

