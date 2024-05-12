Sen. Rick Scott: 'Israel Has No Choice but to Destroy Hamas'

During an interview on Sunday, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., when it was pointed out to him that the late President Ronald Reagan had a policy similar to President Joe Biden's regarding constraining Israel's lethal deployment on Palestinians, Scott said that "Israel has no choice but to destroy Hamas."

President Ronald Reagan told Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin on Aug. 12, 1982, that the prior shelling of Palestinians in Lebanon by Israeli fighters was "a holocaust," and that a ceasefire should be enacted.

"But we have to live in reality," Scott said. "Today, here's what we know. The last battalions of Hamas are primarily in Rafah. ... Israel has no choice but to destroy Hamas.

"Biden is doing nothing to force Egypt to open up their borders" to refugees from Gaza, Scott said. "But this idea that we are not going to support Israel's ability to destroy Hamas, how is Israel ever, and how do you ever live in any peace in Israel?"