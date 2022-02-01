Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: We Must Stand Up to China if We Want to Be Free

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., blasted the Chinese Communist Party on Newsmax for its human rights abuses and the International Olympic Committee for allowing the CCP to ''whitewash all their crimes.''

With the Winter Olympics scheduled to take place this week in Beijing, Scott asked Team USA and the Biden administration what they plan to do to keep our athletes safe and to ensure that their personal information isn't stolen.

''I'm praying our athletes are going to have unbelievable success. I'm praying that they'll come back healthy. But I assume that in Communist China, every bit of personal information will be stolen,'' he told Tuesday's ''Spicer & Co.''

When host Sean Spicer asked Scott why, even though FBI Director Christopher Wray stated Tuesday that ''no country presents a broader threat to our ideas, innovation and economic security than China,'' seemingly very few in our government take China's threat to U.S. national security seriously, Scott responded that President Joe Biden ''doesn't want to hold anyone accountable.''

Scott then laid out a plan for what U.S. citizens can do on their own to hold China accountable.

''Every American citizen could say I'm never going to buy another product made in Communist China. You can demand that Amazon put on their website where every product is made. You can demand that from Costco and Walmart. You can say I'm never going to buy anything from Communist China,'' he said.

Scott added that the money from whatever one buys goes directly to the Chinese government, which ''wants to take away all of our rights, just like they took away the rights of Hong Kong citizens … the next country that's in their crosshairs is Taiwan.''

''So, we've got to stand up if we if we want to be free,'' he said.

