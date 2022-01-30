Gordon Chang: CCP Will Be in 'Turmoil' If Olympics Go Poorly

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be blamed and there will be turmoil at the top-end of the Chinese Communist Party if the Beijing Winter Olympics go poorly, Gordon Chang said Sunday during an appearance on "The Cats Roundtable" radio show on WABC 770 AM, hosted by John Catsimatidis.

Chang, author of "The Coming Collapse of China," said there "will be trouble … I don't know that there will be [a Chinese invasion of Taiwan], but a couple of things are going to happen: If the games don't go well, Xi Jinping, the Chinese ruler, is going to be blamed, and there will be real turmoil at the top of the [Chinese] Communist Party.… If the games go well, Xi Jinping will feel emboldened, and he will be even more provocative. The region is slated for a very difficult 2022."

For now, though, he says, China has no plans to invade Taiwan but adds they are "stirring the pot ... deterrence is breaking down, because they don't respect the United States. There could be an accident, and anything can happen in this type of situation."

The 2022 Winter Olympics are slated to begin on NBC on Friday, Feb. 4.