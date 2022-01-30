×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gordon chang | ccp | xijinping | olympics | 2022

Gordon Chang: CCP Will Be in 'Turmoil' If Olympics Go Poorly

Gordon Chang: CCP Will Be in 'Turmoil' If Olympics Go Poorly
Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Lintao Zhang/Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 30 January 2022 05:27 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be blamed and there will be turmoil at the top-end of the Chinese Communist Party if the Beijing Winter Olympics go poorly, Gordon Chang said Sunday during an appearance on "The Cats Roundtable" radio show on WABC 770 AM, hosted by John Catsimatidis.

Chang, author of "The Coming Collapse of China," said there "will be trouble … I don't know that there will be [a Chinese invasion of Taiwan], but a couple of things are going to happen: If the games don't go well, Xi Jinping, the Chinese ruler, is going to be blamed, and there will be real turmoil at the top of the [Chinese] Communist Party.… If the games go well, Xi Jinping will feel emboldened, and he will be even more provocative. The region is slated for a very difficult 2022."

For now, though, he says, China has no plans to invade Taiwan but adds they are "stirring the pot ... deterrence is breaking down, because they don't respect the United States. There could be an accident, and anything can happen in this type of situation."

The 2022 Winter Olympics are slated to begin on NBC on Friday, Feb. 4.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Chinese President Xi Jinping will be blamed and there will be turmoil at the top-end of the Chinese Communist Party if the Beijing Winter Olympics go poorly, Gordon Chang said Sunday during an appearance on "The Cats Roundtable" radio show on WABC 770 AM, hosted by John...
gordon chang, ccp, xijinping, olympics, 2022
200
2022-27-30
Sunday, 30 January 2022 05:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved