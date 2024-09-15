Santorum to Newsmax: Trump Should Feature Abraham Accords in Race

The fourth anniversary of the signing of the landmark Abraham Accords marks a "great moment" for former President Donald Trump to talk about the differences in the world from the time when he was in the White House to the time President Joe Biden's administration has been in charge, former Sen. Rick Santorum told Newsmax Sunday.

"They were negotiating peace agreements, bringing Arab and Arab countries, along with the West and Israel, and creating a calmer Middle East," the Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Today [there are] wars in several places within the Middle East, Syria, and Yemen, and Israel and Gaza."

However the Trump administration and Republicans "handed over a peaceful Middle East" that all changed "because of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's policies," he said.

Harris, the Democrats' nominee, said on the debate stage that she agreed with everything that Biden was doing internationally, Santorum added.

"She needs to own the fact that the world is a much more unstable place," said Santorum. "The Abraham Accords were just the tip of the spear of what Trump was doing around the world to lower tensions and create a more peaceful world, and that is something that was, has been simply upended as a result of the weak policies of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden."

Santorum also discussed the debate between Harris and Trump, as well as an interview the vice president gave to a Philadelphia news station Friday.

In it, Harris's questions included her "word salad," but much of it was edited to make it appear that she directly responded to questions about the economy, he said.

"It was just tropes, same old lines," from her speeches and the debate, said Santorum.

"She offers no concrete substance to anything she's saying."

Santorum also questioned why Harris traveled to Philadelphia for the interview when she was already in Pittsburgh.

"She had someone there who was going to do the cutting at the editing floor to make it look as positive as possible," he claimed. "This is a rigged campaign. This is a campaign that is, that makes Joe Biden's basement campaign of 2020 look like, you know, look, look like Harry Truman, barnstorming America."

Meanwhile, Trump is coming out almost daily with policy specifics, said Santorum, admitting that he's "not crazy about a lot of them."

"They're more targeted tax credits," he said. "The problem with that is it's that if you do no tax on overtime is you set it up for people to work more overtime, which actually could cost other people jobs … a lot of these things from both candidates, frankly, are just being thrown out there to try to get votes and in my opinion, are not particularly well-thought through."

