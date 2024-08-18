Santorum to Newsmax: Harris Policies Are 'Band-Aid Approaches'

Vice President Kamala Harris' plans for the economy are nothing but "Band-Aid approaches" for the problems the Biden administration caused, former Sen. Rick Santorum told Newsmax on Sunday.

He explained on "Sunday Report" that the "illogic" behind the moves on the economy under President Joe Biden came because the policies set in place in hopes of cutting costs actually made them go up.

Housing prices rose 20% because the administration made it more difficult to build houses, Santorum said.

"Because interest rates are up, regulatory red tape is up, so they've made the housing market a lot less attractive for people to invest in and build and create more housing stock," he continued. "So as a result, guess what? Prices go up because the demand for housing continues."

Harris' answer is to put more money in the hands of consumers, so prices will go up even more, the former Republican Pennsylvania senator said.

"[If] Kamala Harris said, well, we're going to give everybody who buys tomatoes $10 per month to buy tomatoes, guess what's going to happen to tomato prices? They're going to go up because everybody knows you got $10 to spend on tomatoes," said Santorum. "The illogic behind the Harris-Biden idea ... is to destroy the economy, in this case, the housing market, and then try to make it up by throwing money at people so they feel better."

This is exactly what happened with the Inflation Reduction Act, as "they put so much more money, free money out [there] ... [that they] drove up prices and caused the inflation that we're dealing with."

On the energy front, Harris has been clear she's against fracking, the major source of fuel in America, said Santorum.

"Even if Biden says he's not against fracking ... he's put in regulatory limited permits, which make it much more difficult," the former senator said. "She will continue to do the things that make fracking and other types of energy exploration harder, which will drive up prices."

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Convention starts Monday, with Biden as the keynote speaker, and Santorum contended the president is appearing first "before people start paying attention."

Still, Biden and Harris "believe they've done a great job on the economy, and that they've done a great job on national security," said Santorum. "It's a conundrum for her because their little echo chamber says they're doing a wonderful job. But the American public realizes they're not. And it's that contrast that's going to make it very difficult for them to separate themselves from the Biden administration."​​

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com