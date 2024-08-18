Pete King to Newsmax: Harris 'Desperately Trying' to Escape Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris, by unveiling an economic package focused on slashing housing, medical, and other costs, is "desperately trying" to get away from her years in President Joe Biden's administration, former Rep. Pete King told Newsmax on Sunday.

But it won't work, the New York Republican said on "Wake Up America Weekend."

"She has to be tied to the Biden administration," said King. "She was part of it. She was proud to be part of it. She always said she was the last one out of the room. You can't allow her now to duck and make believe she wasn't there."

It will be up to former President Donald Trump, as the GOP presidential nominee, to focus on "what her past really was, what her record was, and what it means to the future," King added.

"The mainstream media is always going" to help cover up Harris' past, he added.

"What she's talking about [for] the future is bad enough, but we have to tie it to the past because that's who she is," said King. "That's who she was, and President Trump has to make that clear."

Meanwhile, former Georgia Republican Rep. Jack Kingston, also appearing on the program for the weekly "Kings' Corner" segment, said that politically it's wise to keep Harris away from one-on-one interviews or press conferences.

"If I was her campaign manager, I would do the exact same thing," Kingston said. "You have a sympathetic media. They want to keep the campaign focused on personality and style and her being the fun candidate and not one on policy because they know they lose on policy."

The media will let Harris get away with a "lightweight press conference," potentially this week in connection with the Democratic National Convention, "where they ask her what kind of ice cream [she likes] or what day she liked at the convention, silly things like that."

King, meanwhile, said Trump should keep speaking with the media and answering real questions, not depending on rallies like Harris is doing.

But the rallies help Trump too, said King.

"As long as he keeps doing what he did last night [in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania], as long as he keeps going forward, he's going to win," he said, pointing to a poll showing Trump being up by a point in the Keystone State.

"With him still being up by a point in the battleground state after all the events of the last few weeks, then this shows that he can do it and will do it," he said.

