Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Harris 'Should Do Very Poorly' in Debate

Rep. Richard McCormick, R-Ga., predicted on Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris "should do very poorly" in a Sept. 10 debate against former President Donald Trump.

Harris and Trump are set to face off in a debate that will air on ABC News. The network reportedly shared rules with both candidates this week specifying that there will be no in-studio audience or live microphones when the candidates are not allocated speaking time.

McCormick, appearing on "Newsline," noted that Harris "hasn't agreed to the rules" for the debate as of Friday afternoon, adding, "They're always trying to set the table in advantageous ways for them, and I think the media wants to play along with that."

The Harris campaign reportedly is still pushing against the rule to mute microphones when candidates are not supposed to be speaking, which they claim would "fully allow for substantive exchanges between the candidates."

"I think whenever you get them on the stage, she has to answer some real questions in direct correlation with Trump and I think she should do very poorly, but I'm looking forward to it," McCormick said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com