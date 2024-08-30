WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rich mccormick | newsmax | kamala harris | donald trump | debate

Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Harris 'Should Do Very Poorly' in Debate

By    |   Friday, 30 August 2024 03:55 PM EDT

Rep. Richard McCormick, R-Ga., predicted on Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris "should do very poorly" in a Sept. 10 debate against former President Donald Trump.

Harris and Trump are set to face off in a debate that will air on ABC News. The network reportedly shared rules with both candidates this week specifying that there will be no in-studio audience or live microphones when the candidates are not allocated speaking time. 

McCormick, appearing on "Newsline," noted that Harris "hasn't agreed to the rules" for the debate as of Friday afternoon, adding, "They're always trying to set the table in advantageous ways for them, and I think the media wants to play along with that."

The Harris campaign reportedly is still pushing against the rule to mute microphones when candidates are not supposed to be speaking, which they claim would "fully allow for substantive exchanges between the candidates."

"I think whenever you get them on the stage, she has to answer some real questions in direct correlation with Trump and I think she should do very poorly, but I'm looking forward to it," McCormick said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Richard McCormick, R-Ga., predicted on Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris "should do very poorly" in a Sept. 10 debate against former President Donald Trump.
rich mccormick, newsmax, kamala harris, donald trump, debate
237
2024-55-30
Friday, 30 August 2024 03:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved