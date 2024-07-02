WATCH TV LIVE

Biden to Meet Dem Govs After Disastrous Debate

By    |   Tuesday, 02 July 2024 01:58 PM EDT

President Joe Biden will meet with Democrat governors from across the country on Wednesday to address concerns about his poor performance in last week's debate after a group of state leaders held a virtual conference expressing their concerns.

While most Democrat state leaders have been publicly supportive of the president staying in the race, Biden's performance in the first debate against Trump of the 2024 election caused "a lot of anxiety" among Democrat state executives, according to one Democrat governor quoted anonymously by Politico, who added that "a lot of folks [are] at the edge of their seat."

CNN's Jake Tapper first reported that a group of Democrat governors held a conference call on Monday, which was organized by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and attended by only the state executives themselves, in which they expressed their concerns about Biden and a lack of communication following the debate against former President Donald Trump. 

The governors reportedly discussed the possibility of talking to Vice President Kamala Harris, but most agreed that they needed to hear directly from Biden, with some expressing surprise that he hadn't reached out already.

CBS News reports that the White House and the Biden-Harris campaign team have since agreed to hold a meeting, both in-person at the White House and virtually, with Democrat governors on Wednesday.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

Tuesday, 02 July 2024 01:58 PM
