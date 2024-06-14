Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: GOP 'Unified' Behind Trump

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday that Republicans are "unified" behind former President Donald Trump following his visit to the Capitol this week.

Trump made his first visit Thursday to Capitol Hill since the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and he met with congressional Republicans in a closed-door meeting.

McCormick told "National Report" the day after Trump’s visit, "I think we're pretty unified" behind the presumptive Republican presidential candidate.

"I haven't seen anybody sit this one out," he said. "I think everybody is on board with winning the presidency. We know how important it is to getting done what we need to get done in the next two years."

McCormick added that in the upcoming general election, there’s "about an 80% chance or more that we're going to win the Senate," and "a real good chance of growing the House."

"I hope we have the chamber loaded and ready to fire as soon as we win," he said.

When asked about the feeling inside the room during Trump’s visit, McCormick said the former president was "so charming in person. He was going around the room talking about some of the old allies he had, some of the staunch supporters, some of them very controversial."

He added that Trump was "kind of pulling out the olive branch a little bit" with lawmakers who have been less supportive of him "and it was kind of fun to watch him go around the room and it kind of de-escalated … prior conflicts."

"It's good to see the president setting that tone as we go forward to win this fight. One team, one fight," he said.

McCormick said that Republicans are "realizing we have some differences," adding that "if everyone agrees, [then] we’re a cult. [But] we’re not in a cult. It’s OK to disagree on a few items."

