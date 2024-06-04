Rep. Rich McCormick to Newsmax: Never Submit to Overreaching Govt

The public should never submit to an overreaching government, Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

It is vital Americans learn from the testimony of former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci at the House Oversight Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Monday, McCormick, a doctor, told "Wake Up America."

"The government way overstepped its bounds — we need to protect American citizens against that in the future," he said.

The government made arbitrary decisions to close down people's business and harm their ability to make a living, as well as to both restrict people from traveling and their children from getting educated, McCormick warned.

The public should never again "submit to a government that is overreaching, no matter what their excuse is," he added.

McCormick was an emergency room physician treating patients during the pandemic, while Fauci admitted during the hearing he did not treat anyone with coronavirus.

"This is exactly what we are fighting over: Bureaucrats telling physicians what to do, how to treat patients, if they can treat patients," McCormick said.

This should be a "discussion between you and your physician," he continued, adding "the fact that they bully people ... that they censured me for treating patents on the front lines, because they think they know better, that's everything that is wrong with government."

The questions should remain, according to McCormick: "Does the government have the right to bully us or to determine what our medicines are going to be in the future? Does it have the right to step in between you and your doctor, or you and your children, or you and your business?

"That is the argument at hand and that's what we have to settle," he noted, "at the polls this November."

The directive to remain six feet apart, according to McCormick, is the perfect example of a decision that demonstrates "the huge impact of just one simple policy, once again pushed arbitrarily through by a government bureaucracy, that changed the world," and caused great damage.

"If we don't learn from this, it will repeat itself, because this won't be the last pandemic we have," he said.

"We have to make sure that we hold people accountable," with first on the list being Dr. Fauci, McCormick concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com