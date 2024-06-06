Rep. Rich McCormick to Newsmax: Biden Must 'Remain Strong' on World Challenges

President Joe Biden must "be strong" for the challenges facing the United States worldwide, particularly the continuing war in Ukraine, Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax from Thursday's 80th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day invasion in Normandy.

"Don't slow-roll this," McCormick told John Huddy in an interview airing on "National Report." "Everybody who goes to command and staff or warfighting college knows that if you draw out a war, you lose popular support.

"That's what happened in Afghanistan. That's what happened in Korea. That's what happened in Vietnam."

The United States must project strength as the most powerful country in the world, McCormick continued.

"Why hold back on a just cause?" he said. "If it's not a just cause, don't do it, but if it's a just cause, bring your full armor and don't wait on things. Don't slow roll things. Get it over with and people will understand that we have something to accomplish and we'll do it quickly.

"But if we continue to play politics with it and slow-roll it, we will lose this, and it will be a stain on us."

The United States should do more to "come in full throttle" in support of Ukraine against Russia, McCormick said.

"We never did well in Vietnam as the most powerful nation in the world," he said. "We did poorly in Vietnam until Rolling Thunder … we did poorly in Afghanistan and Iraq until we came in with surge capabilities.

"How do we expect Ukraine and its Third-World army to do well against a first-world army unless we supply them with surge capabilities? We couldn't do it. How do we expect them to do it?"

Meanwhile while remembering the D-Day invasion, McCormick noted the youngest people at the ceremonies Thursday are in their late 90s, making them teenagers during World War II.

"They lied to get in," he said. "Think about that. The people who really wanted to be part of something bigger than themselves and expected it, and now they're still representing their countries — just in a different way."

Meanwhile, the United States is still avidly pursuing the protection of its "special backbone, something that's going to have to take up the next leadership role once I'm well gone and done with politics and everything else," McCormick said. "Who's going to pick up the flag and lead the way into the next generation and protect those special liberties that only Americans have?"

