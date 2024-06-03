Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Fauci Embarrassed to Admit COVID Lab Leak

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Monday there is only one reason why Dr. Anthony Fauci, former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is unwilling to embrace a lab leak theory as the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Oh, because it's embarrassing, quite frankly" McCormick told "American Agenda" after Fauci testified before the House Oversight Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, of which McCormick is a member.

"They actually had discussions about this between scientists. Grants were given based on denying this lab leak theory. It's the only thing that makes sense that they actually went out of their way to avoid it because they didn't want to be part of that.

"They didn't want to be blamed for it. And then it came back to haunt them because it showed very much that they weren't following science.

"And they always say, Oh, I am science. I define science. Since when? And that's the problem. They didn't allow anybody to disagree with them."

McCormick, in his first term representing Georgia's 6th Congressional District, north of Atlanta, was an emergency room physician during the pandemic. He said he and other doctors were censored by government bureaucrats if they disagreed with anything related to the pandemic.

"They tried to censor people like myself, physicians on the front-line, if we disagreed with anything the government stated," McCormick said. "That's what I'm trying to get at.

"When we get to the bottom of these hearings, one thing I want to make clear is we never want the government to be able to censor anybody who disagrees with them. That is very dangerous thinking and is un-American."

