Fauci's Return to Spotlight Could Cause Headaches for Both Trump, Biden

Monday, 03 June 2024 12:56 PM EDT

Dr. Anthony Fauci's testimony before Congress on Monday may raise uncomfortable questions that neither former President Donald Trump nor President Joe Biden want to answer, the Washington Examiner reported.

Fauci, who for many was the face of the coronavirus pandemic as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, faced difficult inquiries in Congress about a scandal involving his former aide David Morens, who wrote in subpoenaed emails about bypassing open records laws for information related to the origins of the coronavirus in an attempt to shield his boss from potential criticism.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently attacked Trump for his pandemic response while president, saying that "he was initially very reluctant to impose lockdowns, but then he got rolled by his bureaucrats. He caved in, and many of our most fundamental rights disappeared practically overnight."

Biden won the 2020 presidential election in large part due to the pandemic and has recently reminded voters of that, saying that Trump recently asked, "'Are you better off today than you were four years ago?' Well, Donald, I’m glad you asked the question. I hope everyone in this country takes a moment to think back to where you were in March of 2020. And, you know, COVID came to America. Trump was president. He tried to downplay the whole virus. … He told Americans to inject bleach."

But Biden will have problems of his own with the testimony to Congress, as he elevated Fauci, making him his chief medical adviser.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has demanded that the Biden Department of Justice probe Morens and said that Fauci could be indicted for destroying federal records, according to the Washington Examiner.

Although potentially unflattering to both Trump and Biden, Republican strategist Doug Heye pointed out that the public will very likely not pay much attention, no matter what happens with Fauci or who is vindicated by congressional revelations, since the pandemic is no longer a pressing issue for the electorate.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 03 June 2024 12:56 PM
