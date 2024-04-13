Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Biden's Iran Policy Fuels War, Terrorism

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Saturday that President Joe Biden's Iran policy has bolstered terrorism and endangered both the United States and Israel.

Calling Biden's approach to Iran weak, McCormick said it has increased terrorism around the world, emboldened Iran to attack on Israel, and placed the United States and its allies in peril.

"Scary to think that Joe Biden is our commander in chief, considering what he's done so far to free up about $17 billion in funds that have directly related in them funding terror around the world," McCormick said.

He highlighted Biden's decision to ease sanctions on Iran's drone production, linking it to drone attacks that claimed American lives, including three troops from Georgia.

"We're the strongest nation in the world right now," he said. "Are we going to wait until they're as strong as us to have a significant response?

"How many times do we have to get burned by the same attitude? By the same weakness?" McCormick asked. "We should take out their capability to produce drones —which take out their capability of producing the income — and we'd undercut the entire terror process around the world, whether it be the Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah, or Iran itself.

"We've done nothing but undercut our own ability to produce energy, to undersell them, to force the prices down to make our economy better, to ruin their capability of sponsoring terror around the world," he added.

"That's been all on Biden and his weak policies.

"And on top of that," he said, "our southern border is so porous that we have about 2 million people here. We don't know who they are, what their intentions are, where they're from, and what they can do to us.

"This is a horrible situation for all of us," he concluded.

