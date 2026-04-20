Avi Loeb to Newsmax: 'Pentagon Cannot Figure Out' UFOs

President Donald Trump's push to declassify government files on unidentified flying objects could expose data that the Pentagon and intelligence agencies cannot explain, according to Harvard University astrophysicist Avi Loeb.

Trump announced in February that federal agencies would begin identifying and releasing files related to UFOs, also known as unidentified aerial phenomena, citing strong public interest and a need for transparency.

Recent statements from the president indicate the first wave of documents could be made public "very, very soon," with officials preparing material that may include radar data, satellite imagery, and military video.

Loeb, speaking on Newsmax TV's "Wake Up America," said discussions with lawmakers and his own research suggest the government is grappling with unexplained observations.

"We spoke for about 90 minutes, and it definitely looks like there are objects that either the intelligence agencies or the Pentagon cannot figure out," Loeb said. "And that's what makes life interesting."

The anticipated release is expected to be published on a government website, widely speculated to be Aliens.gov, as part of a broader effort to centralize information on UFO encounters and potential extraterrestrial evidence.

Loeb cautioned that not all information will be made public, noting national security concerns tied to classified sensors and defense capabilities.

"I expect only parts that relate to national security to be redacted or not released at all," he said. "But it's really something that all of us should have a look at."

The astrophysicist emphasized that any conclusions must be grounded in scientific analysis rather than speculation.

"It's all about the data," Loeb said. "It's not a matter of belief or conviction or opinion. It's all about looking at the data and seeing what it means."

Loeb, who leads Harvard's Galileo Project, said his team plans to independently analyze any released material using advanced observational tools and artificial intelligence.

"We don't just wait for the government to tell us what is out there in the sky, because we can build telescopes and observe it," he said.

His project uses triangulation and machine learning to measure distances, speeds, and trajectories of aerial objects, aiming to determine whether any exceed the capabilities of known human technology.

"We are still searching for something that is not human made," Loeb said. "Anything human made is boring as far as I'm concerned."

Despite decades of secrecy surrounding UFO sightings, Loeb said the most plausible explanation for limited disclosure is not necessarily a cover-up of alien life, but uncertainty within government agencies.

"The most reasonable scenario that I can imagine is there are things that the government cannot figure out," he said, adding that officials may hesitate to reveal gaps in their understanding or expose sensitive technologies.

At minimum, Loeb argued, greater transparency could strengthen national security by improving detection and analysis of unidentified objects, citing incidents such as the Chinese spy balloon that initially went undetected.

But the potential implications extend far beyond defense.

"If we find that we are not alone, that would be the biggest revelation ever made," Loeb said. "And I think it will bring us to a better place."

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