Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained at a virtual standstill on Monday with just three crossings in the space of 12 hours, according to shipping ‌data.

The oil products tanker Nero, ​which is under British sanctions for Russian oil activities, left the Gulf ⁠and was sailing through the Strait, according to ​satellite analysis from data analytics specialists SynMax and ⁠tracking data from the Kpler platform.

Two other ships - a chemical tanker and a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker - sailed into ‌the Gulf through the critical waterway ​separately on Monday, ‌the data showed.

The LPG tanker, Axon I, was under ‌separate U.S. sanctions for Iran trading activities.

A ceasefire between the United States and Iran appeared ⁠in jeopardy on Monday ‌after the U.S. ⁠said it had seized an Iranian cargo ship that ⁠tried ⁠to run its blockade and Tehran vowed to retaliate, refusing for ‌now to join new peace talks.

"Recent weeks have brought several false starts, and although some form ‌of ​resolution is likely ‌at some point, the timing of any durable breakthrough remains highly uncertain," ship broker ​Clarksons said in a note on Monday.