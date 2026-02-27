Rep. Rich McCormick to Newsmax: Bill Clinton Will Evade Questions in Epstein Deposition

Former President Bill Clinton is "a slick lawyer" who will "try to evade all questions as much as possible" during his deposition in the House probe of deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "National Report," McCormick said he does not expect Clinton to be forthcoming as lawmakers press him over his past association with Epstein.

"First of all, I don't think we're going to get the truth," McCormick said. "He's never been truthful. We've seen him go through an impeachment process where he wanted to debate the word 'is,' so good luck in pinning this guy down. He's a slick lawyer."

Clinton's deposition comes a day after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testified before the House Oversight Committee in a closed-door session that reportedly became tense.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., has alleged that there was shouting during her testimony, and Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said video of the exchange could soon be released.

Comer told Newsmax earlier this week that Bill Clinton invited Epstein to the White House 16 times during his presidency and flew on the financier's private jet 27 times after leaving office.

Flight logs and photographs have long documented Bill Clinton's association with Epstein, though the former president has denied knowledge of Epstein's criminal conduct.

McCormick predicted Clinton would deny wrongdoing and any awareness of illegal activity tied to Epstein's island or aircraft.

"He's going to deny that he knew anything was wrong with Jeffrey," McCormick said. "The question is, what evidence do we have? That's all that matters."

The Georgia Republican said he hopes the investigation results in full transparency about powerful figures connected to Epstein.

"It's funny that the Democrats asked for this," McCormick said. "I don't think they're going to like what they find."

The Epstein case continues to reverberate years after the financier's 2019 death in federal custody.

His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 on sex trafficking charges and is serving a 20-year sentence.

Lawmakers in both parties have called for additional records to be released, though Republicans have increasingly pressed for accountability among high-profile Democrats.

McCormick, who has applied for a seat on the Oversight Committee, said he would welcome the opportunity to question Bill Clinton directly.

"This is going to be one of the more interesting cases when you try to expose and have transparency on some very powerful people," he said.

