Rep. McGuire to Newsmax: Some of Hillary Clinton Deposition 'Very Valuable'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton employed some "selective memory" in her testimony, but the transcript of her closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee will contain some "very valuable" information as lawmakers continue their probe into ties connected to late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Rep. John McGuire said on Friday.

The Virginia Republican, who serves on the House Oversight Committee, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early" that Clinton was "sharp for a 78-year-old woman" but said when questions touched on matters that could have affected the investigation, the response was often, "not that I recall, not that I know."

Lawmakers were instructed not to discuss specific details of the deposition for 24 hours pending release of the transcript, "but your audience should pay attention to the last 10 minutes. I think in the last ten minutes, you will find some stuff very valuable," McGuire said.

Following her testimony, Clinton was asked by a reporter about former President Bill Clinton's past association with Epstein.

She responded that the "chronology of the connection that he had with Epstein ended years, several years before anything about Epstein's criminal activities."

McGuire said he does not believe her statement.

"I give her credit. She's very smart," he said. "But we, the American people, deserve transparency, accountability, and think about the victims. We've got to have justice for the victims."

McGuire said the committee would continue pursuing answers during Bill Clinton's scheduled testimony Friday. Like Hillary Clinton, he will be deposed in Chappaqua, New York, where they live.

"The committee has bent over backwards to get them to come in, and we're going to do our best today to get some answers out of Bill Clinton," he said.

The deposition of Hillary Clinton was conducted behind closed doors and not broadcast live. During the proceedings, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., took a photograph of Clinton and her House Oversight name tag and shared it with podcaster Benny Johnson, who posted it on X. The leak briefly paused the deposition.

McGuire said the photo was taken before the deposition officially began, noting that committee rules prohibit such actions during proceedings.

"According to the rules, she did it before the deposition began, and the rules said you couldn't do it in the deposition," he said. "Technically, probably not the best thing to do, but it was before the deposition. And of course, [Clinton] was looking for any excuse to delay."

Looking ahead to Bill Clinton's testimony, McGuire said he expected a similar line of responses.

"I think, as I said, we had six hours with Hillary yesterday, [saying] 'I don't recall. I can't say.' I think we'll get a lot of that," he said.

"I heard one of your folks you had on earlier say that he's going to plead the Fifth. I don't think he'll do that, but it should be fireworks," McGuire added.

McGuire said his focus remains on accountability and preventing future abuses.

"It's unspeakable evil. This Epstein, his organization," he said. "As a Navy SEAL veteran, I've seen some terrible things. It goes beyond that."

"We need to get justice for the victims," McGuire added. "How did someone this evil penetrate the highest levels of government? Are American politicians and leaders compromised, or are world leaders compromised?"

And then, said McGuire, "Can we find ideas to strengthen or minimize human trafficking in our country and the world?

"Those are the two things I care about, preventing human trafficking and preventing people like this from penetrating the highest levels of government."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com