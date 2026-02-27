Rep. Scott Perry to Newsmax: Bill Clinton Must Answer on Epstein Ties

Former President Bill Clinton, during his House deposition, should expect to be asked tough questions concerning his relationship with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Perry, a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, said he was neither satisfied nor surprised by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's testimony Thursday before the committee about the Epstein investigation.

Hillary Clinton, who testified behind closed doors, told reporters afterward that she "answered every one of their questions as fully as I could" and insisted she "never met Jeffrey Epstein, never had any connection or communication with him."

Bill Clinton, whose name has appeared in previously released flight logs from Epstein's private jet, was expected to testify Friday. Perry said lawmakers plan to press him directly.

"I guarantee that question and many others are going to come up," Perry said, referring to images and accounts that have circulated for years.

He added that Hillary Clinton referred lawmakers to her husband for answers about the chronology of his connection to Epstein, saying in some instances they would need to "ask my husband."

Hillary Clinton also addressed scrutiny over Ghislaine Maxwell's attendance at Chelsea Clinton's wedding, claiming Maxwell attended as a "plus one."

But Perry questioned the credibility and completeness of her responses.

"We've watched Secretary Clinton numerous times testify," Perry said. "She knows every granular detail, down to the minute, about things that are irrelevant to the question. But when it comes to the actual questions, she never has any answer. She always says, 'I can't recall. I'm not aware. I had nothing to do with it.'"

Perry also pointed to what he described as a "lack of curiosity" on Hillary Clinton's part about her husband's past association with Epstein and Maxwell.

"You would think that if your husband's picture showed up with what appear to be underage girls at a known pedophile's location, that you would have questions," Perry said. "Apparently not."

The House Oversight Committee has also subpoenaed Epstein's accountant and lawyer, with depositions expected in the coming weeks. Perry said financial records and travel documentation could prove critical.

"There are flight logs, for instance, with Bill Clinton's name from the jet, but no information after you get off the jet and potentially get on the helicopter," Perry said. "We don't know who those people were."

Perry emphasized that the committee's focus remains on uncovering the full scope of Epstein's network and ensuring accountability.

"These crimes are horrific," he said. "Nobody wants to have anything to do with it, but somebody did these things. We just want to make sure we know who all participated."

