Swing-District House Republicans Mum on Trump Conviction

More than half of the 17 House Republicans whose seats are up for grabs in districts President Joe Biden won in 2020 have so far remained mum on Donald Trump's conviction, reports the Hill.

Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

"Everybody has to do what they think is wise," Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told the news outlet in an interview, acknowledging the difficulty facing swing-district Republicans like himself.

"I don't know if there's a right or wrong answer," he added. "Everybody has to do it their own way and make their own judgment."

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., issued a statement responding to the verdict but didn't mention it.

"It's disappointing that the national narrative continues overshadowing the kitchen table issues Oregon families are facing every day," she told KTVL News 10. "They are struggling with high prices, worried about rampant violent crime and drug use, and want a secure border and commonsense immigration policies. Sensationalizing the presidential race doesn't change the fact that Oregonians want relief from the failed policies of the extreme."

Others who haven't weighed in include Reps. Mike Garcia, Michelle Steel, David Valadao, John Duarte and Young Kim of California, Tom Kean Jr. of New Jersey, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and David Schweikert of Arizona.