Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Media Ignores Shifting Support for Trump

Groups that have traditionally voted for Democrats are rejecting that party and supporting former President Donald Trump, but the media is too focused on attacks to report that, Ric Grenell, an ambassador to Germany under Trump, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

His comments on "Newsline" came after Trump visited Atlanta on Wednesday, where he was enthusiastically welcomed in a response that Grenell called "remarkable."

"It really shows just how out of touch the Washington, D.C., media, all of them are just out of touch," he said. "We see constantly the truth versus what they push. I'm somebody who gets attacked by the media constantly. Donald Trump gets attacked. Lots of conservatives constantly are attacked. But I think the narrative is falling away."

Grenell said that from his standpoint with foreign policy, he's seeing the same thing.

"The media are literally saying one thing about the war in Israel and the war in Ukraine and the facts show something else," Grenell said.

He also slammed a Univision reporter for not pushing back at President Joe Biden's comments about the border and the potential of using executive power to close the border.

"It's infuriating to watch that interview and watch that Univision reporter just sit there," Grenell said. "Shame on him. I don't know who he is, but we should make him famous because he's a bobblehead. He's nodding his head as Joe Biden is lying to him and to his viewers. Shame on him for being so silent. I thought reporters were supposed to speak truth to power."

Grenell further criticized Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., for his call to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, to consider backing Biden rather than running for office.

"Ro Khanna has a real problem," said Grenell. "He keeps going after women when they're trying to run for office. You'll notice he didn't send that message to RFK Jr. He's not sending that message to men. He's sending it to women.

"And this comes on the heels of Ro Khanna really going after Dianne Feinstein and telling her to resign. ... He always seems to go after you know the women or people who he doesn't necessarily want in politics in the Democratic Party, and I think it's shameful."

