×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ric grenell | chuck schumer | israel | hostages

Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Schumer Should Focus on Hostages

By    |   Friday, 15 March 2024 09:16 PM EDT

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Friday that he "would like to see [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer focused on the hostages and call for more action on the hostages from the State Department and the White House."

Schumer, a Jewish Democrat from New York, on Thursday called for new leadership in Israel, saying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "lost his way," The New York Times reported.

"If an American politician has a criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu, I think that's OK. But to call for an election, an early election? We have a responsibility not to interfere in countries that are trying to find hostages," Grenell said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

According to The Wall Street Journal, five Americans kidnapped during the Oct. 7 attack in Israel are still being held hostage by Hamas.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Friday that he "would like to see [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer focused on the hostages and call for more action on the hostages from the State Department and the White House."
ric grenell, chuck schumer, israel, hostages
194
2024-16-15
Friday, 15 March 2024 09:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved