Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Schumer Should Focus on Hostages

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Friday that he "would like to see [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer focused on the hostages and call for more action on the hostages from the State Department and the White House."

Schumer, a Jewish Democrat from New York, on Thursday called for new leadership in Israel, saying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "lost his way," The New York Times reported.

"If an American politician has a criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu, I think that's OK. But to call for an election, an early election? We have a responsibility not to interfere in countries that are trying to find hostages," Grenell said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

According to The Wall Street Journal, five Americans kidnapped during the Oct. 7 attack in Israel are still being held hostage by Hamas.

