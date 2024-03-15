×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gaza | hamas | israel | rafah | idf

First Shipment of Food, Supplies Arrives in Gaza Port

By    |   Friday, 15 March 2024 04:24 PM EDT

The Open Arms cargo ship out of Cyprus docked in Gaza on Friday morning, delivering 200 tons of food for the millions of residents left displaced and in dire need of aid five months into the Israel-Hamas conflict. 

The Open Arms vessel, named after the Spanish charity that moved the shipment, towed a barge containing rice, flour, and protein to civilians of Gaza are "one step away" from famine, according to the United Nations.

The supplies were pulled together by World Central Kitchen, a charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés.

"We have a boat filled with nearly 200 tons of food and a team in Cyprus ready to make the first maritime delivery of aid to Gaza," Andrés and the charity's CEO Erin Gore said in a statement. "We have another 500 tons of food in Cyprus and more ships to set sail. Our goal is to establish a maritime highway of boats and barges stocked with millions of meals continuously headed towards Gaza."

Andrés wrote on X on Friday: "So far 2 crates already delivered from the barge. But still more to do."

The humanitarian effort in the waters off Gaza comes as traditional shipping routes via trucks and roads have proved difficult to access. Having to maneuver through the city of Rafah and its border with Egypt, many attempts to bring aid have come under fire from the intense fighting in the region as well as looting.

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed they have assisted with securing the new maritime delivery routes.

"The ship contained 130 pallets of humanitarian equipment and 115 tons of food and water, that were transferred to 12 WCK trucks, which will distribute them to northern Gaza. The vessels and goods underwent comprehensive security inspection and the delivery of humanitarian aid does not affect the maritime blockade," the IDF posted on X.

While Friday's delivery of aid via sea will offer some relief, it's not intended to replace more traditional means.

"I want to emphasize: It is a complement to — not a substitute for — other ways of getting humanitarian assistance into Gaza," Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Wednesday during a press briefing. "And, in particular, overland routes remain the most critical way to get assistance in and then to people who need it."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Open Arms cargo ship out of Cyprus docked in Gaza on Friday morning, delivering 200 tons of food for the millions of residents left displaced and in dire need of aid five months into the Israel-Hamas conflict.
gaza, hamas, israel, rafah, idf
384
2024-24-15
Friday, 15 March 2024 04:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved