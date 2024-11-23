Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Biden Should Enlist Trump's Help

President-elect Donald Trump should be called into service early to work with outgoing President Joe Biden as he finishes his final months in office, former Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell argued on Newsmax Saturday.

"I think we're in a very serious situation," Grenell said on Newsmax's "The Count." "Biden is escalating not only this war in Ukraine but also in the Middle East. The parties are beginning to take advantage of the United States because [it] has such a weak president."

In recent weeks, Biden has approved the use of Western-made missiles to fire from Ukraine into targets inside Russia, triggering President Vladimir Putin to authorize changes in its nuclear weapons policy.

"President Trump has said multiple times that he's going to be able to solve these problems," said Grenell. "But I fear that every single day that goes by, Joe Biden is causing more havoc and creating an even bigger war.

"Now we have the authorization to send missiles. Ukraine has the authorization to send missiles in to Russia. This is a whole another war that is starting, and so our calculations have to be completely different at this point."

Vice President Kamala Harris, he added, is "not equipped" to handle the situation, so "why not call upon President Trump to start advising and beginning to take some of these issues with Joe Biden immediately? I think it would send a strong message around the world that President Trump was brought into all of this."

The approval of Western weapons to go into Russia marks a "whole new war," Grenell pointed out.

"This is a brand new day, and we see the same thing in the Middle East," he said. "It is escalating. It's not stopping.

"And that's what I mean when I say that President Trump needs to be called upon, because all of the parties involved know that it's not just a threat from President Trump, that something is going to happen if they don't act or act to end these wars. They know it's a credible threat."

Trump, Grenell added, will "stop these very quickly, because the parties know that he means business. They know he has credibility."

Grenell also discussed the issues with the Department of Defense, saying that with Trump, "we're on our way to being able to get a grip on exactly where all the money that the Pentagon is spending."

But people in Washington, D.C., want a "big, bad, bold federal government," while people on the outside want to know where the money is being spent.

"Clearly, money is being wasted and this is the hard-earned money of U.S. taxpayers and workers in America," he said. "Washington, D.C. Is never going to change itself. We have to send people to Washington and demand reform and demand change.

"That's what President Trump is doing with his Cabinet. He's assembled a bunch of outsiders, and I think it's his first campaign promise fulfillment by picking a Cabinet that is a bunch of outsiders who are not going to be beholden to the ways of Washington."

