RFK Jr. to Newsmax: Ruling Against Biden Censorship Will Survive SCOTUS

A federal judge's July 4th injunction that prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about "protected speech" will survive appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tells Newsmax.

Kennedy, who is challenging incumbent Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for president, is also one of the people specifically mentioned in the injunction.

"There were actually over 100,000 posts taken down. I was one of the first people that they started actively censoring," Kennedy said Thursday on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"In fact," Kennedy said, "the first order to censor me came from the White House on January 23, 2021, three days after President Biden took office, and after that there were multiple conversations about me."

None of the social media posts taken down were inaccurate, Kennedy told Bolling. Rather, "They were under a category called malinformation," he said, "which, under the White House definition, was information that was truthful, but was harmful to official policies."

Kennedy has for decades promoted the theory that vaccines are behind the rise in autism cases in youth. The theory is widely held to be unfounded by the medical community, but the son of Robert Kennedy Sr., who was assassinated during his own 1968 run for the Democratic nomination, began discussing alternative theories on the COVID-19 vaccine's efficacy and the questions on the origins of the virus.

That landed him in trouble with Biden officials, including those with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The principal vector for censorship was a program called the Morality Project, which is a CIA- and Defense Department-funded program ... that was created originally after 9/11, and it's now used to censor Americans," Kennedy said.

The latest polls show Biden leading Kennedy by about 50 points in the Democratic president race. RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Trump leading Biden by an average of 0.6 points. Asked by Bolling whether he would be willing to serve as vice president for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden, Kennedy said he would not.

Bolling asked whether Kennedy would be willing to vote for either Biden or Trump.

"My plan right now is to win the election," Kennedy responded, "and I don't have a Plan B."

