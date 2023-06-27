YouTube Removes Another RFK Jr. Interview

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, revealed on Tuesday that YouTube had taken down yet another interview he was featured in.

Kennedy announced the development in a Twitter thread, suggesting that the removal of his talk with former New York Post reporter Al Guart was an act of political censorship.

"People made a big deal about Russia supposedly manipulating internet information to influence a Presidential election. Shouldn't we be worried when giant tech corporations do the same?" the candidate asked.

"When industry and government are so closely linked, there is little difference between 'private' and 'government' censorship," he continued. "Suppression of free speech is not suddenly OK when it is contracted out to the private corporations that control the public square."

The Democratic candidate then cited Elon Musk's "Twitter Files," a series of internal company documents publicized through prominent journalists, as proof of Big Tech's collusion with the federal government.

"Twitter complied. Doubtless, Facebook, YouTube, and the rest received similar requests," he explained, adding that YouTube "probably acted on its own initiative" because it has "internalized the political wishes of the establishment."

It is not the first time Kennedy has had YouTube pull one of his interviews this election cycle.

Last week, YouTube removed an interview between Kennedy and prominent commentator Jordan Peterson, with it later being reposted to "The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast" Twitter account.

Mediate later reported that YouTube's reason for removing the interview was related to a collection of statements made by Kennedy connecting chemicals in the water supply to the development of gender dysphoria.

"I think a lot of the problems we see in kids, particularly boys, it's probably underappreciated on that how much of that is coming from chemical exposures, including a lot of the sexual dysphoria that we're seeing," Kennedy told Peterson earlier this month.