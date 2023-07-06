RFK Jr.'s Campaign Raked in $3 Million in 3 Days

Environmental lawyer and vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign announced on Thursday that it took in $3 million in campaign contributions in the last three days of the fundraising quarter.

From June 28-30, Kennedy's campaign said it raked in an average of $1 million per day. The three-day haul is an impressive sum for the long-shot challenger to President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Dennis Kucinich, Kennedy's campaign manager, attributed the strong fundraising to "the public's support for a courageous, authentic truth-teller."

"We are hearing again and again that Mr. Kennedy is catching on because the public is fed up with the media smears," Kucinich said in a statement. "People are answering the attacks by opening up their wallets. RFK, Jr. has shown respect for the intelligence of the American people. The more people hear his message, the more he connects."

According to the campaign, Kennedy brought in more than $6 million in the second quarter, and has approximately $3 million in cash on hand.

While Biden is viewed as the Democrats' undisputed nominee, Kennedy is pulling strong support from among the president's voters. In a recent Rasmussen poll, 35% of Democrat voters said it's at least somewhat likely that RFK Jr. will win their party's presidential nomination in 2024. Overall, 31% of likely U.S. voters said it's likely that Kennedy will end up being the Democrats' nominee.