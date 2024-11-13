Reza Pahlavi to Newsmax: Internal Force Will Topple Iran's Regime

Internal resistance, not foreign intervention, will ultimately bring down Iran's regime, Reza Pahlavi, the exiled Iranian crown prince, told Newsmax Wednesday.

"I'm not suggesting that the solution is direct conflict with Iran," Pahlavi said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "The solution is to make sure that the Iranian people have a better equal playing field so they internally bring pressure that will force the regime to collapse.

"That should be the foundation of the approach to the Iranian solution, which will ultimately make America breathe easier — not by deploying its fleets to maintain stability, but by depending on a nation that is freed from a regime that, unlike them, celebrates martyrdom and death."

"Nobody wants war. Iranians don't want war," he said.

"Even [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, in his last speech to the Iranian people a couple of days ago, said, 'We don't want war, either.'"

Pahlavi pointed out that although the U.S. is weary of Middle Eastern entanglements, completely withdrawing from the region could create a vacuum for countries like China or Russia to expand their influence.

"By removing yourself totally from the picture, you're creating a vacuum that will be filled by China or Russia or whatever proxies that the regime is benefiting from to maintain itself in existence," he said.

Pahlavi said a new Iranian government would foster "peace and collaboration with its neighbors, as opposed to calling for the destruction of a country or its citizens."

"We want to celebrate life and peace with our neighbors in the region," he said.

