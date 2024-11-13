WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: turkey | israel | palestine | war | gaza | diplomacy

Erdogan Says Turkey Breaking Ties With Israel

By    |   Wednesday, 13 November 2024 05:58 PM EST

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reportedly severed diplomatic and trade ties with Israel over its war in Gaza.

On Wednesday, while speaking to reporters on a return flight from Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, Erdoğan said, according to the Turkish news site Medya Ege, "We, as the government of the Republic of Turkey, have now severed relations with Israel. We do not have any relationship with Israel at this point."

Despite Erdoğan's claim, at the time of the report, Turkey's embassy in Tel Aviv made no announcement corroborating the Turkish president's end to diplomacy. Nonetheless, Erdoğan's announcement comes amid his near decadelong support of the Palestinian people, according to Newsweek.

