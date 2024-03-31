Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson to Newsmax: Time for Unity, Sacrifice

Sacrifice is important to remember this Easter holiday because "God sacrificed his son for us that we might be free," and people must learn to unite rather than live in division, Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson, founder of the Bond Ministry for Young Men and host of the Jesse Lee Peterson radio show, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"In the Old Testament, we were enslaved to evil, to the devil, and there was no way out," said Peterson on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "So God said, 'You know what? I want my people back.' He sacrificed his son so that we might be free, and so on this day, we should be celebrating life instead of death."

But, Peterson said that he does not think most people realize that we are "totally free and that we are not sinners or saints. We're neither good nor bad. We're neither right nor wrong. That has been taken care of by Jesus Christ, so we should be reflecting and appreciating that today rather than living in the sin of anger."

He said he recommends that people take a look at themselves today and reflect, and if they have evil or anger in their hearts, "they need to forgive."

"Salvation is of the heart," he said. "God will forgive you and he will change your heart and give you a clear mind. Life on earth can be paradise rather than hell … I just hope people take advantage of it so we can once again unite [rather than] being divided so we can bring our country back."

