Trump Campaign: Easter Is Not a Time for 'Transgender Day'

The White House openly proclaiming Easter Sunday, the culmination of Holy Week, as the "Transgender Day of Visibility" is blasphemy that warrants an apology to those who observe the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Trump campaign demanded Saturday.

"It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden's White House prohibited children from submitting religious egg designs for their Easter Art Event, and formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as 'Trans Day of Visibility,'" Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a statement.

It is an open attack on Christians, she continued.

"Sadly, these are just two more examples of the Biden administration's years-long assault on the Christian faith," she wrote, demanding the apology.

"We call on Joe Biden's failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ."

March 31 was picked in 2009 under former President Barack Obama, but it was not lost on Republicans that the White House moved to highlight the day as it fell on Easter Sunday during the 2024 presidential election.

The outrage was shared on social media, as one poster noted a vast difference between the attention to a small population against a large Christian majority in the U.S.

Even famed transgender Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner rebuked the selection of transgender day on Easter Sunday.

"I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days — a self proclaimed devout Catholic — as Transgender Day of Visibility," Jenner posted to X. "The only thing you should be declaring on this day is 'HE is Risen.'"

And, noting there are "145 calendar days of celebrating LGBTQ+," End Wokeness also tweeted: "1% of the US is transgender, 63% of the US is Christian, Every major institution on Easter Sunday: Happy Transgender Day Of Visibility 🏳️‍⚧️"

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's office doubled down on the Trump campaign's demand for apology by hailing its curious selection of trans day.

"Transgender Day of Visibility is a celebration of the courage and resilience of transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-confirming persons who exist in every country and culture around the world," the Easter Sunday statement read. "On this day, the United States recognizes the achievements and progress that trans persons have made in the global struggle for equality and re-affirms its commitment to supporting the equality, inclusion, and full recognition of the human rights of transgender persons.

"In many parts of the world, trans persons face violence, suppression, and infringements on their human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly, as society treats trans persons with stigma, discrimination, and violence.

"Transgender persons deserve to live authentically, safely, and with dignity. They deserve documentation that reflects who they are, healthcare that is responsive to their needs, and the right to live full lives of opportunity.

"It is clear that there is still much work to do. We urge our partners around the globe to work with the United States in fighting for a world in which transgender persons are free to live safely and openly as themselves."

The secretary of state's office did not mention Easter Sunday or the resurrection in any statements thus far Sunday morning.

Another pro-Trump voice and former President Bill Clinton accuser Juanita Broaddrick noted the stark contrast in presidents, sharing a video on X of then-President Trump declaring Easter Sunday that we "proclaim with joy, Christ is risen."

The White House X account posted a quick message, saying "Happy Easter from the Biden-Harris Administration!"

But Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., seized on the day falling on Easter as a proverbial rejection of God.

"Biden and the Democrats decided Easter — the Holy Day of our Savior's Resurrection — as transgender day of visibility," Greene posted to X. "There is no length Biden and the Democrats won't go to to mock your faith, and to thumb his nose at God.

"We know that Christ is King and God will not be mocked, just like we know Joe Biden isn't really the one calling the shots in the White House. Psalm 37:13: 'but the Lord laughs at the wicked, for he knows their day is coming.'"

On a darker note, the Libs of TikTok X account called for a day of visibility for the six victims of the Nashville shooting conducted by a crazed transgender: "Transgender Day of Visibility: 6 innocent people m*rdered when a tran t*rrorist shot up their school in Nashville William Kinney, 9; Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; Hallie Scruggs, 9; Katherine Koonce, 60; Cynthia Peak, 61; Mike Hill, 61; Remember their names."

Biden claimed he would bring "decency back to the White House," but it suffered the indignity of having a transgender biological male with breast implants expose the breasts on the White House lawn, drawing a massive rebuke from conservatives and mocking of the disingenuous "decency" claim.