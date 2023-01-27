Rep. Harris to Newsmax: 'Makes No Sense' to Deplatform Newsmax

It could be a few weeks to a month or so before members of Congress can open an investigation into DirecTV's move to drop Newsmax from its channel lineup, but meanwhile, viewers will be deprived of their ability to access the network, Rep. Andy Harris said on Newsmax, Thursday night.

"It makes no sense, the No. 4 news organization on cable. It makes no sense that DirecTV would deplatform you," the Maryland Republican, one of several signing a letter of protest to the provider and its parent company AT&T, said on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports."

DirecTV stopped airing Newsmax at midnight Tuesday, citing a "cost-cutting" measure after Newsmax sought a small carriage fee as the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel. The satellite and streaming provider, owned by AT&T, continues to carry 22 liberal news channels that are paid license fees despite their low ratings.

Harris said AT&T should be responsive to the American people and may heed the outcry from members of Congress, considering the company has a "lot of government contracts."

"They make millions and millions of dollars on federal government contracts," he said, noting the so-called "Obamaphones" that provide service to lower-income Americans.

"They should be responsive to the American people [who] resent this double standard.

"You'll pay a liberal news organization that has a lower viewership, but you won't pay a conservative organization. That kind of double standard, America's just getting tired of it."

However, as conservatives, "we're used to this double standard," said Harris, adding that DirecTV's move against Newsmax is "pretty brazen."

"Other much lower-rated liberal news sources are getting paid by DirecTV, but they refuse to pay Newsmax, which is a more popular station than these other stations," said Harris. "The bottom line is this makes no sense unless it's to deliver on a liberal agenda to deprive Americans of the entire spectrum of viewpoints."

That, he added, is "nothing new."

"We're used to this with our school systems, other social media, and we're used to this with digital news," said Harris.

Further, he noted that liberals say they want diversity, but DirecTV is "squashing diversity" by shuttering Newsmax.

"We're going to fight for the right of every American to have access to the entire range of diverse opinions," said Harris.

