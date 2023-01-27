Powerful NRB Chief Chides DirecTV for Newsmax Drop

Troy Miller, president and CEO of the powerful National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), said he's "disappointed" in DirecTV's deplatforming of Newsmax and called on the satellite TV service to explain why "low-rated, left-leaning networks" remain available.

The NRB represents the nation’s leading radio and television religious broadcasters, including the nation’s most notable televangelists. More than 140 million Americans watch or listen to their broadcasters.

DirecTV canceled conservative Newsmax this week, censoring it from over 13 million homes.

"NRB was disappointed to learn of the cancellation of NRB member Newsmax from DirecTV's satellite platform," Miller said in a statement released Thursday. "While DirecTV has maintained that the reasons for the cancellation were financial, not ideological, the question of why low-rated, left-leaning networks like MSNBC and CNN receive retransmission fees and remain on the platform needs to be answered."

Miller said DirecTV viewers deserve diverse programming.

"Newsmax is the second cancellation of a high-profile, conservative, faith-friendly news network after OAN's cancellation last year," he said. "DirecTV serves a sizable subscriber base that skews conservative and religious.

"This viewership deserves access to diverse programming, including options aligned with their points of view. This move will only accelerate DirecTV's subscriber erosion, which obviously fails to serve DirecTV's business interests."

AT&T DirecTV has claimed the step was a cost-cutting measure over licensing fees demanded by Newsmax. AT&T made a similar claim last year when it deplatformed conservative OAN.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy noted that less-successful liberal channels "even with tiny ratings, get fees" from the satellite service.

Ruddy has called the removal “a blatant act of political censorship.”

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings, and all get paid hefty license fees. Newsmax was seeking a small fee as the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel.

Former President Trump earlier this week called AT&T/DirecTV’s canceling of Newsmax "disgusting" and urged supporters to cancel both DirecTV and AT&T services, including wireless and cellphones.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Trump urges you CANCEL!

Important: If DirecTV tells you we’re still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV’s censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.