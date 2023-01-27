Comer to Newsmax: Committee to Probe DirecTV's Actions

Rep. James Comer, who chairs the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee, said on Newsmax Friday that there will be "a committee that's going to hold hearings" on DirecTV's cancellation of its contract to air Newsmax, as there appears to be a "pattern" among media leaders to censor conservative speech.

"We're going to meet later today and try to discuss which committee's going to do what," the Kentucky Republican said on "Wake Up America."

"That's certainly on the agenda. I'm very concerned by this."

Comer said he spoke with Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy last week, and he told Ruddy that in his district in rural Kentucky, "Newsmax has some of the highest ratings of any TV channel, including the major networks."

DirecTV stopped airing Newsmax at midnight Tuesday, citing a "cost-cutting" measure after Newsmax, the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel, sought a small carriage fee.

DirecTV, owned by AT&T, continues to carry 22 liberal news channels that are paid hefty license fees despite their low ratings. In April 2021, AT&T/DirecTV canceled OAN, also claiming cost-cutting.

Comer said DirecTV's actions are "concerning for the whole issue of free speech."

Comer said the House Oversight and Judiciary committees are fighting back against the weaponization of the Department of Justice and the FBI on their actions with Twitter and Facebook, and he considers Newsmax's fight "very similar."

"We're going to try to get to the bottom of this," Comer said. "I've had several people from AT&T reach out to me. We're going to have a meeting with them and, hopefully, we can get this resolved."

Comer said DirecTV's block is "having a negative impact on my congressional district."

Former President Donald Trump earlier this week called AT&T/DirecTV’s canceling of Newsmax "disgusting" and urged supporters to cancel both DirecTV and AT&T services, including wireless and cell phones.

