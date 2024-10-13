Trump to Newsmax: Harris Open Border Is 'Like a Death Wish'

By unwinding the Trump administration's border security policies, the Biden-Harris administration is seeding "a death wish" upon America, both in destroying the "fabric of the country" and exposing innocent Americans to migrant crime, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told Newsmax.

"The economy, it's pretty big, right? But I think, in a way, the biggest thing is what's happening with the border, because criminals are coming into our country at a level that we've never seen before, and terrorists," Trump told Chris Salcedo in an exclusive, 26-minute sit-down interview Saturday.

"It's almost like a death wish, if you want to really think about it."

Trump called their policies unfathomable, and difficult to discern even when he looks at their from their point of view.

"You know, I always like to know, where does the other side come from – like in business, you want to know, you know, what's their game? And you can figure things out: Nobody can understand who would be willing to do this," Trump lamented. "This is the worst thing. To me, this is worse than inflation. And it's – inflation is bad – it's destroying people. But this is worse.

"This is destroying our country, the fabric of our country, what they've done. And it's a very tough thing. We're going to get it out."

Day 1 of the next Trump administration is "going to take care" of the problem by "a big deportation" force, Trump vowed.

"We're going to start with the killers and the drug dealers, the murderers, we have so many," Trump said. "But you really say: 'How did this happen? How could a thing like this have been allowed to happen? Who would want it?'"

Securing the border and providing security for the American people on the streets and in the cities and smaller communities is "just common sense," Trump continued.

"You know, we call it the party of common sense," he said. "Common sense is you don't have an open border with everybody coming in. And it's also common sense for countries."

The violent migrant gangs committing crimes and terrorizing U.S. communities is proof positive of the "emptying their prisons" narrative Trump has long warned of, despite false fact checking on behalf of the media and Democrats claiming it has not been happening, Trump said.

"David Muir, total lightweight, he said crime is down, and I said, you know, I don't know where you come from, but I don't have to look at a piece of paper to say crime is way up," Trump said, rejecting the ABC debate moderator fact check that made it a "3 on 1" in the lone debate with VP Harris ("probably had 2 on 1 because they were much tougher than she was," Trump said).

"'No crime is down, the FBI reported,'" Trump mocked Muir saying, 'Oh, great, the FBI reported it.'"

Trump pointed to the fact the laundered narrative was cherry picking with incomplete data and crime that has gone unreported or uncharged under Democrat policies in the states they control and all of America's largest cities.

"First of all, they didn't report – you know when they were doing the crime sets – they didn't include lots of areas that were heavily crime," Trump claimed. "I think they didn't include Chicago. They didn't include areas. And even then it was even or something.

"I said, 'No, crime is up.'

"And it turned out the next day they released crime numbers. It was up 45%. But I haven't gotten an apology from David Muir or ABC."

Trump also noted Harris, as the designated "border czar," has not been pressed by the media about the reports of 325,000 missing migrant children, who Trump said are likely "dead" or placed into "sex trafficking or slavery."

"Most of them are probably dead – never to be seen by their parents – again, that to me is the greatest [problem] – that's an atrocity," he said, calling it one "of the worst things ever to happen in the world" that 325,000 young people, probably mostly dead, or sex trade, or slaves, slavery," and facilitated by the U.S. government.

"By her. She was the border czar. They were allowed to just come in, and they were brought in totally unvetted, totally unchecked. Nobody knows where they are. So, it's not actually believable."

