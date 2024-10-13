Trump to Newsmax: Must End Govt 'Incompetence Problem'

Everything that holds America and its people back is attributable to a "government incompetence problem" and it starts at the top with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told Newsmax.

"Biden's incompetent, and the only advantage is that I believe he hates her more than he hates me, and he hates me a lot, all right?" Trump told Chris Salcedo in an exclusive, 26-minute sit-down interview Saturday.

"But Biden's a grossly incompetent person. I believe she's worse."

Whether it is the border, inflation, the economy, hurricane disaster response, or crime, Trump argued it all points back to the "incompetence" of the Biden administration.

"We have a government incompetence problem," Trump said, when talking about the economy and weaving back to the root causes of all that ails America.

"Something strange is going on," Trump said, pointing to the difficulty of the North Carolina Helene flooding victims in getting help from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), including the reported blocking of Starlink's Elon Musk's attempt to surge aid and communications to the disconnected regions.

"If I were from North Carolina, you should not vote for the Democrats, because what they did is disgusting," Trump said. "I think now Biden thinks they're doing wonderful, but he doesn't know what wonderful is, you know, he's run a terrible country, and he thinks anything's wonderful. He just wants to, you know, go to sleep at 4 o 'clock."

The politicization of North Carolina emergency response is a bad look for Harris' campaign just days after she sat before a FEMA meeting on Helene, Trump warned.

"Here's what's really bad: They got hit with a very bad hurricane, especially North Carolina, and parts of Georgia, but North Carolina really got hit.

"I'll tell you what, those people should never vote for a Democrat, because they held back aid.

"They were so bad."

Musk worked to surge aid and communications to the flooded mountain and valley regions of North Carolina only to get resistance from the Biden administration, Trump lamented.

"So I called Elon. I got the system done. And when they were bringing it, they were stopped," Trump said. "Did you hear that? They were stopped. They couldn't bring it.

"They had no communication to anyplace, you know, they were actually cut off."

What could have taken Musk minutes or hours instead took days, Trump said.

"They stopped them," he continued. "It took them two days to get it in. He was going to have it there immediately."

The economy is where Trump said he can contrast competence the most, particularly in repatriating American manufacturing and business.

"We're going to bring companies back through a system of tariffs, taxes, and protection," Trump told Salcedo.

"Protection of the companies that come in so that they can't be pillaged. We're going to bring thousands of companies back. We allowed them to be stolen from us. They went to Mexico. They went to China.

"By the way, Mexico is a big threat. You know, I've been talking about China building big car companies in Mexico, right?"

Trump told the story of how he is already impacting the "theft" of American production and manufacturing in Mexico, saying the mere campaigning on unwinding Mexico's burgeoning car manufacturing plants has forced a China-tied company to cease construction.

"I have a friend who builds plants, and he's building big one's in Mexico, and I saw him the other day, and I've been talking about this for a year, because it's horrible," Trump said. "Do you know what happened? When they saw that I was bringing up the subject, they stopped building the plants. How about that?

"Those big plants – the biggest in the world, they said, 'if Trump's president," and they stopped.

"You know who it was? China. China in Mexico building plans.

"All work has stopped. I consider that a great thing. I'm sure Mexico is not thrilled."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com