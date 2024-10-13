Trump to Newsmax: Why Haven't They Opened Assassin Phones?

The Biden administration's FBI is not probing the assassination attempts with the same vigor and curiosity it had with the weaponized Jan. 6 Capitol protest, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told Newsmax.

"It's a heavy, heavy deal, assassination, and I ask why didn't they open up the apps," Trump told Chris Salcedo in an exclusive, 26-minute sit-down interview Saturday. "You know, they have three apps. The first one had three apps and the second one, I think, had six phones. That's a little unusual.

"And why haven't they been opened up? Why haven't they opened up? They opened them up for J6. Why haven't they opened up the phones?"

Trump dodged assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 with a slight head turn to the left, and the bolstered and on-alert Secret Service scouted out a would-be assassin with an AK-47-style rifle at his South Florida golf course in September.

The fact the would-be assassins had encrypted apps on their phones is disconcerting to Trump, who had been publicly targeted by Iranians for assassination – eerily in a social media video while golfing – for retaliation for having taken out the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps QUDs Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

"Some were foreign oriented, and they haven't been able to open them up, so why?" Trump asked.

"They opened them up on J6, I think, pretty much, right?

"They got, they had no problem doing that, so."

It is proof positive of corruption in the Biden administration and the Deep State, according to Trump, who has been long skeptical, if not outright critical, of the weaponization of justice and government against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the chief political opponent.

"Look, we have a very corrupt country, and we're going to straighten it out," Trump said. "The radical left, what they've done to our country is incredible – what Biden has done, and now, I say Kamala."

And the Harris-adoring media might be complicit in "election interference," Trump concluded, pointing to the lack of a mention of it in the lone debate on ABC News last month.

"I want to bring up assassination but now that you mention it and other people have mentioned it: Probably should have been brought up," in the debate, Trump said.

"It's a big thing. They play it down."

Trump has noted the July 13 assassination has broken the Democrats' "threat to democracy" narrative from Jan. 6, 2021, because Trump asked, "what did I do for democracy?" and answered: "I took a bullet for democracy."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com