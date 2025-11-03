GOP Candidate Hilton to Newsmax: Redistricting Plan a 'Corrupt Power Grab'

Proposition 50 is a "disgusting, corrupt power grab" driven by California Gov. Gavin Newsom's presidential ambitions, Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton told Newsmax on Monday.

Conservatives must "fight this until the last minute" to prevent an abuse of power and waste of taxpayer money, Hilton said on "American Agenda."

"We cannot allow this disgusting, corrupt power grab from Gavin Newsom to go unchallenged."

If Proposition 50 passes, voters in three Northern California counties that went strongly for President Donald Trump in the last three elections would share a representative with some of the state's wealthiest and most liberal coastal communities.

Rural voters would be outnumbered, making it unlikely for a Republican candidate to prevail.

Hilton has been traveling across California alongside Republican strategist Karl Rove as part of a statewide campaign blitz to rally opposition to the ballot measure.

Their "Vote No on Prop 50" bus tour has made stops in dozens of towns, with Hilton warning that the stakes extend far beyond California.

"The only reason that we're doing this in California is because Gavin Newsom wants to be president of the United States," Hilton said. "That's the only reason this is happening — that we're spending $300 million of taxpayer money on it."

According to Hilton, Proposition 50 represents not just a costly initiative, but a calculated political maneuver to elevate Newsom's national profile.

He argued that defeating the measure would deliver a "massive humiliation" to the governor and derail his White House aspirations.

"If we defeat it, Gavin Newsom's hopes of being president totally collapse," Hilton said. "It will be a massive humiliation for him.

"So, if you want to stop Gavin Newsom getting to the White House, being a contender for president, the best thing we can do is defeat Prop 50 real quickly."

Hilton also issued a call to action for voters nationwide, urging those with family or friends in California to encourage them to vote no.

"This isn't just about one ballot initiative," he said. "It's about standing up to the arrogance of political elites who think they can manipulate democracy for their own ambitions."

Polls in California close Tuesday evening, marking what Hilton described as "the last stand" against a "deeply corrupt system."

"We've been fighting all the way," he said. "Now it's up to the people to finish the job."

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

