CBS/YouGov Poll: Trump Opposition Spurs Prop 50 Support

A new poll finds that Proposition 50 — a measure that would authorize California lawmakers to redraw the state's congressional districts — is being driven more by anger at President Donald Trump than by debate over district boundaries.

Proposition 50 would dismantle the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission.

The CBS News/YouGov poll shows 62% support the measure and 38% oppose it, with most "yes" voters citing national political dynamics over procedural reform.

The map pushed by Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom aims to bolster his party's chances of regaining a House majority in 2026 and counter Republican efforts to add more seats in Texas and other states.

Voting began earlier this month and concludes Nov. 4.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has backed the measure and openly urged California voters to weaponize the vote as a counterstrike to Trump.

"California, you know we don't back down from a fight," she said in an ad supporting the measure.

"And this November, the fight belongs to you.

"Donald Trump is redrawing election maps to force through a Congress that only answers to him, not the people," Ocasio-Cortez said.

According to Costas Panagopoulos, a political science professor at Northeastern University, the poll's findings "suggest that, for most voters, the redistricting battle in California is all about Donald Trump."

"Most Californians clearly view Trump as a threat to their state, and their vote on Prop 50 seems to be driven more so by opposition to Trump than other partisan considerations," he said.

"It seems to me that most voters in California object to Trump's midcycle push to redraw congressional maps in red states and perceive Prop 50 as an opportunity to redress this overreach."

The California GOP has called the ballot measure a Democrat "power grab," warning it would reverse reforms designed to keep political insiders from controlling district lines.

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican, helped champion the commission model now targeted by Proposition 50.

"It doesn't make any sense to me that because we have to fight Trump, to become Trump," he said.

"Two wrongs don't make a right."

Opponents say the measure threatens to concentrate political power in Sacramento, weaken rural representation, and cost taxpayers tens or even hundreds of millions in new administrative expenses.

But the poll suggests that policy arguments, from either side, may now be secondary to pure political alignment with or against the president.

The CBS News/YouGov poll surveyed 1,504 registered voters from Oct. 16-21 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.